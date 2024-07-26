GoAP to formulate agri, horti policy

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The state government will formulate its maiden agriculture and horticulture policy to motivate the youths towards farming, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries & Diary Development Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu said that various experts and stakeholders would be involved to make the policy attractive to the youths of the state.

The minister was responding to a question raised by lone Congress member Kumar Waii during the question hour.

The state budget for 2024-’25, which was presented in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday, mentioned framing a new ‘farm to fork’ agricultural and horticultural policy, focusing on natural farming, higher farm gate prices, enhanced market linkages and export of crops, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

The government has kept a provision of Rs 621 crores in the budget for the agriculture and allied sectors, Wangsu said.

“Through the policy, we will try to catch up with more young farmers to make them members of the hardcore farming community via a scientific approach,” the minister said.

Responding to a supplementary question from the Congress legislator, the minister said that there is no wasteland as such declared in the state and reclamation of acidic soil is taken up on cultivated fields only.

He assured the members that the government would work in the interest of farming community of the state. (PTI)

Quotes of the day

# “Baadme jab humlog teachers ya doctors ka disbursement karenge district-wise me, apna honourable log hi request karke leke ayenge, kahenge inka family bohot bimar hai, inko tora Itanagar me hi rehne do.” Health Minister Biyuram Wahge.

# “Palin ke lie dukh tha lekin apna Tali ka naam sunke main khush hoon kyunki Tali ka naam budget me pehli baar Aya.” Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

# “Humlog jaha taha ped poda lagata hain bina soil testing karke, usko toh guidance karna hai.” Bameng MLA Kumar Waii.

# “Inquiry hota hain toh doodh ka doodh pani ka pani hoga. Kaun galat hai kaun sahi hai, kiska quota kisne mara on exhaust of LPC of Teluliang villagers.” Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai.

# “Officers sarkari mullazim hain, main nahi kahunga kaun galat, kaun sahi sahi hain.” Dr Mohesh Chai.

# “I think this is my fourth time asking this same question, but I have to keep on asking until and unless a sensitive reply is achieved.” Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong.