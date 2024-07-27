A plea for clarity

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily I would like to request the APPSC to introduce a comprehensive examination calendar for all its exams.

It’s really encouraging to witness MLAs and commission members urging students to work hard to clear the APPSC examination. However, no one specifies the duration for which the aspirants must work hard, leaving the aspirants trapped in an endless cycle of preparation. This uncertainty significantly affects their mental health, financial condition and future opportunities. To address this, we urge the APPSC to release an annual examination calendar.

The importance of an examination calendar cannot be overlooked as it provides clarity and certainty, enabling the aspirants to plan their study and preparation effectively. Knowing the exact exam date helps reduce stress and anxiety levels, promoting mental wellbeing. This would also help the aspirants from low-income backgrounds to balance their preparations with their part-time work.

However, the absence of a comprehensive annual examination calendar has led to uncertainty and confusion among the aspirants. They faced prolonged preparation periods, resulting in burnout, fatigue, and decreased motivation. The financial burden of extended preparation is significant, causing strain on the aspirants and their families.

By introducing a comprehensive examination calendar like other state PSCs, the APPSC can demonstrate its commitment to transparency, efficiency and candidates’ welfare, aligning with the APPSC chairman’s vision of making it the best commission in India.

An aspirant