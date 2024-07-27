Request for APPSC to publish exam calendar

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily I would like to offer congratulations on making the APPSC operational again and publishing advertisements for different posts.

I request the APPSC chairman to publish and examination calendar with tentative dates, since the exams are going to be conducted after three-and-a-half years.

Many candidates are tired of being anxious and lethargic after studying continuously due to the large gap in conducting exams again. As many are tired and hopeless, please help the candidates get a moral boost and be prepared and alert as to what exams are coming up, so that they may plan accordingly, instead of letting many of us hopelessly continue studying without proper plan, and causing anxiety as to when and what exams are going to take place.

I pray to the APPSC chairman to make it an urgent and important priority to publish an exam calendar instead of publishing advertisements all of a sudden.

An ageing and

tired aspirant