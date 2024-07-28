World Hepatitis Day observed

PASIGHAT, 27 Jul: World Hepatitis Day was observed at the judicial jail here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Speaking at the programme, which was jointly organised by the general administration and the District Health Society, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who inaugurated the programme, said that “it is such a wastage spending time in jail during one’s productive life,” and advised the inmates to reform their lifestyle.

DMO Dr K Perme educated the inmates on the signs and symptoms and prevention of hepatitis. To mark the occasion, IEC activities, along with screening of 55 jail inmates were carried out.

The programme was coordinated by Judicial EAC Sanjay Taram and DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu. (DIPRO)