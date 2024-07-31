IGNOU introduces dual degree prog

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a dual degree programme “to offer students enhanced academic and professional opportunities,” its regional centre here informed in a release.

“This unique opportunity is set to transform the higher education landscape by allowing students to earn two degrees simultaneously, equipping them with a diverse skill set and broader knowledge base.

“The dual degree programme will be governed by the regulations set forth by the UGC and the relevant statutory or professional councils, ensuring quality and credibility of the educational offerings,” it added.

More information can be obtained from www.ignou.ac.in, or one may contact the admissions office. Online admission forms are invited a https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/, and information regarding courses being offered by the IGNOU regional centre is available at www.rcitanagar@ignou.ac.in.