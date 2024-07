ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge met union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi on 29 July, and discussed the recent flood situation in Arunachal.

Wahge, who is also the state BJP president, highlighted the various developmental activities and achievements in the state.

The union minister assured Wahge of full support for development and other ongoing activities in Arunachal.