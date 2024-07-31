Free Hepatitis B & C tests conducted for vulnerable section

NIGLOK, 30 Jul: Ruksin-based Tasi Panggeng Community Health Centre (CHC), which is also a first referral unit (FRU), conducted free Hepatitis B & C screening tests for the vulnerable section, such as the drivers of the TT Infra India HQ, and those engaged in the construction of the railway project from Murkongselek to Pasighat, as part of the World Hepatitis Day at the IGC here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

It was organised by the CHC under the National Hepatitis Control Programme.

FRU Medical Officer Dr Kadum Jonnom informed that altogether 104 tests were conducted, during which only one person tested positive.

IEC activities on transmission, prevention and medical treatment for hepatitis was carried out by the medical interns from TRIHMS, Naharlagun, posted at the Ruksin FRU under the compulsory rotating medical internship programme on community medicine posting.

Dr Jonnom informed that medications for positive patients are given for free under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP). Free Hepatitis B & C tests have been made available at the Ruksin FRU, which has been designated as the treatment provider under the NVHCP. (DIPRO)