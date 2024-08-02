Fire destroys 24 houses in remote village; 2 injured

[Tarannum Ansari]

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: A devastating fire swept through Pareng village in Siang district on Wednesday, destroying 24 houses and causing partial damages to seven houses.

The fire, which began at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, originated from the home of an elderly couple and quickly spread due to lack of adequate water supply and the village’s remote location.

The flames quickly engulfed their house and spread to adjacent homes. Despite initial efforts to control the blaze, the fire continued to grow due to the lack of reliable water supply in the village.

The fire ultimately consumed 24 houses, including the homes of Tate Rio, Talem Tali, Tapir Tatin, Tati Panggam, and others. The villagers took drastic measures to prevent further destruction, destroying two houses to create a firebreak and stop the blaze from spreading to other parts of the village.

Due to poor transportation infrastructure, the fire brigade from Aalo (W/Siang) was unable to reach the village on time. The villagers had to rely on their own efforts to contain the fire, successfully stopping it at around 9:30 pm, after fire-fighting for two hours.

DIPRO adds: Two individuals were injured in the fire incident.

According to a wireless telegraphy message conveyed by Siang District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Obang Apum, the fire is believed to have originated from the “unattended roasting of pork over an open fire, serving as the catalyst for the quickly spreading blaze,” the DIPRO informed in a release.

“Tragically, the lack of fire stations in Siang district contributed to the uncontrollable nature of the inferno, underscoring the urgent need for improved firefighting infrastructure in the region,” the release said.

“Additionally, key officers, including SP Opir Paron, ADC Tajing Jonnom and DMO Dr Tarik Talom,swiftly arrived at the scene during the night to assess the situation and provide immediate relief to the affected villagers,” the release added.

On Thursday, the DDMO, along with members of the Siang district unit of the AdiSU, distributed essential commodities to the villagers, offering crucial support in the wake of the calamitous event.

Members of the community have also rallied together to offer support to those affected.