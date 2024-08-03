Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award bestowed upon Thajam Aboh, Wangsam Zongsam

BORDURIA, 2 Aug: The Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2024 was jointly bestowed upon Thajam Aboh and Wangsam Zongsam, in recognition of their immense contribution to Arunachal literature.

Aboh, a former minister, is a poet, songwriter and singer, and is one of the first writers from the Nocte community as well as Tirap district.

Zongsam is one of the first-generation writers of the Tangsa community, who started writing during his school days. His writings have been published in various prominent Assamese magazines in Assam.

The award was presented by Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president YD Thongchi, Environment & Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, and MLA Wanglin Lowangdong at the Borduria Towang Lowangdong Auditorium here in Tirap district on Friday.

The prize money of the award has been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 this year onwards.

Born in 1962, Aboh is a legendary Nocte artist,recognised by the state government in 2012. Hailing from Thinsa village in Tirap district, he completed his secondary education from the government higher secondary school in Khonsa, and graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

When he was a student, he got the opportunity to record his first Nocte song (OB recording) in 1975. The following year, 1976, he was called for an audition on All India Radio and successfully recorded his Nocte songs on AIR.

His musical journey thus began in 2002. He produced his first audio album, titled Nocte Komchang, while he was a cabinet minister.

He has composed many Nocte songs, including the Nocte Chalo Loku anthem Rang o Rang. He was felicitated for the same by the Nocte Chalo Loku Committee during the golden jubilee celebration in 2018.

Aboh is an admirer of Mother Nature and finds solace in writing poems and composing songs. He published a poetry book, Echoes of the Heart, which was released in 2018, during the Chalo Loku festival. He has many poems which are yet to be published. He also writes poems regularly in the APLS literary magazine Prayas, and also on social media platforms.

Zongsam was born in 1942 in Changlang village in the Tirap Frontier Division of the then North East Frontier Tract. Belonging to the Tangsa tribe, he was one of the first boys from the tribe to go to school when a primary school was established in Changlang village in 1948 by the NEFA administration, and studied up to Class 6.

Inspired by his Assamese teacher, he started writing poems, articles and short stories in Assamese while studying at the school. His poems, articles and short stories have been published in Assamese magazines like Deepak, Amar Pratinidhi, Navayug and Payobhar.

Patkai Paharar Heojia Toluwa (The Green Meadows of Patkai Hills) authored by Zongsam, is a novel written in Assamese, and was published in 2004.

His Romansar Swapna Lekhi (Dreaming Romantically) is a collection of poems written in Assamese, and was published in 2008.

He has also authored Betupatar Bedana (The Sorrow of Cover Page) – a collection of Assamese short stories – published in 2009.

The credit for writing first in Hindi language by an Arunachali also goes to Wangsam Zongsam. He wrote a patriotic Hindi poem, ‘Ek Akash, Do Desh’ during the Bangladesh freedom War in 1971.

Minister Lowang recalled Lummer Dai as a source of inspiration for the young generation.

“Though late Dai could write only in the Assamese language, he was also a great contributor to Assamese literature, who promoted brotherhood between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam,” he said.

Commending the APLS for its literary activities, the minister emphasised the pivotal role of literary bodies like the APLS in “promoting harmony and brotherhood among the people of the two neighboring states.”

Lowang also commended young writer Wangtum Humcha Lowang for introducing a “Nocte digest in the form of digital library.”

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong called upon academicians, scholars, and social thinkers to support the government’s efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of the Arunachali people.

He expressed appreciation for retired IPR DD Denhang Bosai and young writers Wanggo Lowang and Wangtum Humcha Lowang from the Nocte community for their interest in literary activities.

Earlier, APLS president Thongchi paid rich tribute to late Lummer Dai. He also provided a brief overview of the literary journey of the apex literary body of the state. (APLS & DIPRO)