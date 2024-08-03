Bonded Puroik rescued

SEPPA, 2 Aug: The East Kameng district administration has rescued another Puroik woman, aged around 20 years, who was allegedly being kept as a bonded labourer.

Acting swiftly after receiving a distress call on the Puroik helpline (7085721317), and as per the direction of DC Sachin Rana, a team of officials, led by Executive Magistrate Tashi W Thongdok and District Child Protection Officer Katung Gyadi, with the help of police personnel, rescued the woman from a remote jungle.

Later, she was handed over to the OSC, following due procedures, for counselling and rehabilitation.

The district administration has appealed to all the citizens of the district to stop the practice of bonded labour and other derogatory practices which are not only inhuman but also illegal.