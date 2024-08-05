Bandhs should be avoided at all costs

A joint meeting was convened by Home Minister Mama Natung on Saturday, in which Nyishi legislators and members of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) took part, regarding the proposed 36-hour bandh call by the ANSU and the ANYA. Recently, the ANSU and the ANYA had announced a 36-hour bandh on 12 and 13 August, alleging that the government failed to fulfill the ANSU’s 10-point demands. The decision of the home minister to engage the ANSU and the ANYA leaders shows that the government is aware of the seriousness of the issue.

Going by the statements issued to the media by the participants of the meeting, it seems that there is hope that the bandh will be withdrawn. However, the ANSU has put the onus on the government. The people of the ICR will be hoping that a resolution is worked out, so that the bandh is avoided. Bandh calls are an outdated method of seeking justice. It only causes loss to the people. The worst sufferers are poor and the daily wage earners. Also, the chances of violence breaking out during a bandh call remains very high. Therefore, the state government should properly address the 10-point demands of ANSU. Hope both of them will sort out the issues at the earliest.