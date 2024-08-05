Concern over delay in issuing exam calendar

Editor,

I am writing to express my concern over the prolonged delay by the APPSC in releasing an annual examination calendar.

Despite the establishment of a full-fledged commission in February, the continued absence of a definitive examination schedule for the past five months is causing considerable concern among the aspirants. The lack of an examination calendar severely impacts students in several ways. Without a clear schedule, candidates are left in a state of uncertainty, making it challenging to plan and organise their study time effectively.

Having a comprehensive examination calendar is crucial for effective planning and preparation by the aspirants; for reduced stress and anxiety among the students vis-à-vis last-minute cramming; for holding the examination authority accountable for conducting exams on time; and for fostering transparency and trust in the exam process.

The delay by the APPSC in releasing an annual examination calendar reflects a reluctance to commit to specific dates, possibly to avoid the pressure of adhering to a fixed schedule. This avoidance undermines the commission’s efficiency and reliability, and adds unnecessary uncertainty for the students who are relying on on-time information to guide their preparations.

In light of these issues, I urge the APPSC to expedite the release of the annual examination calendar with the tentative date of recruitment test, mains and viva voce (interview). The extended delay in issuing the examination calendar only worsens the challenges faced by the aspirants.

An aspirant