Correct the exam anomalies

Editor,

Since its inception, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has produced innumerable bureaucrats, academicians and leaders. It is the dream university for many students. Every year, thousands of applicants fill up forms but only a few get selected through the Rajiv Gandhi University Common Entrance Test (RGUCET).

The recent snag in the process of conducting the RGUCET is disheartening. Students are complaining that there were many anomalies in the exam process, such as no proper frisking at the exam centre, and many students carrying their mobile phones inside the exam hall. Further, some questions had no answer in the four given options. Following this, the RGU authority released the scorecard twice, but cancelled them, citing multiple vague reasons.

Such anomalies occur every year, but the RGU authority becomes deaf and dumb every time the students complain about the anomalies.

If I am not wrong, in the 2021 RGUCET, a video of a student using a mobile phone inside the exam hall was widely circulated on social media, following which there was hue and cry from the student community, but they were not allowed to protest physically due to the pandemic.

Till now no corrective measure has been initiated by the authority. And this story is repeated every year.

Such lackadaisical attitude of the RGU authority is really downgrading the hard-earned reputation of the lone central university in the state, and demoralises the young graduates who aspire to pursue their higher education in this reputed institute.

How long will this go on? The university authority has to come up with a concrete solution to ensure free and fair examination process, so that no genuine and deserving student finds their name missing from the merit list.

As a concerned citizen and an alumnus, I would suggest to the RGU authority to install CCTV cameras in every centre and collect the recorded videos from all the centres. Moreover, they should conduct biometric attendance of the students, so that no proxy appears for the exam on behalf of others, and if any student is found violating the guidelines, they should be disqualified from the exam and even barred from the future exams.

Ato,

Alumnus