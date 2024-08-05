Prioritise opening bridge in Karsingsa

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight that the residents and commuters of Banderdewa, Karsingsa and Nirjuli are facing severe commuting difficulties and life-threatening risks due to the heavily damaged road at the Karsingsa block point area, which has been severely affected by landslides.

The people of nearby areas, such as Karsingsa and Nirjuli, were initially relieved by the decision of the authorities concerned to open the much-awaited bridge for the public by the end of July. However, it is learnt from on-field authorities that the bridge is scheduled to be opened on 15 August to coincide with Independence Day.

In light of the dangerous travel conditions, we request that the authorities concerned to open the bridge immediately. It is imperative that a good government not only understands the problems of its people but also acts swiftly to address them.

We appeal to the authorities to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the community by opening the bridge without further delay.

A commuter