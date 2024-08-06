More flight services from Hollongi airport are welcome

The announcement of starting a Hollongi to Guwahati flight service by Alliance airline has come as a big relief to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Ever since FlyBig airline stopped flight service on this route, people, in particular those travelling to Guwahati for medical treatment, have been facing a lot of trouble. For many of the old medical patients, travelling by train or road makes it very uncomfortable. The flight service offers an easier and hassle-free journey. The authorities should make sure that the Hollongi to Guwahati flight service resumes at the earliest.

Further, it is good to know that Indigo Airlines is planning to start Hollongi to Delhi direct flights daily from October onwards. This is another very popular route and the start of daily direct flights will benefit the people. At present, only Hollongi to Kolkata has a daily flight service. Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik informed the media that, during the winter schedule, more flights connecting Hollongi to other important cities are expected to be announced. The civil aviation department should push for flights connecting Hollongi with cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. A large number of Arunachalis travel to Chennai for both medical and educational purposes. The start of flight services will massively help all such people.