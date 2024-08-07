ADC bans sale of liquor to minors

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 6 Aug: Additional Deputy Commissioner RD Thungon has prohibited sale of IMFL/beer to persons below 18 years of age in the Miao administrative subdivision in Changlang district with immediate effect.

“The retail IMFL/beer liquor shops of Miao subdivision shall obtain identity card, proof like Aadhaar card, driving licence, government identity card, etc, from the persons before selling IMFL or beer and maintain a register,” an executive order issued by the ADC read.

Earlier, the Changlang deputy commissioner had also issued an order to regulate the sale of IMFL and beer by liquor shops, restaurants and beer bars in the district.

There are 18 liquor shops in Miao subdivision. Many youngsters below the age of 18 – including many in school uniforms – could be seen loitering around and creating nuisance under the influence of alcohol.

“Any retail liquor shop found guilty of not complying with the executive order will have to face action under relevant sections of the law,” the Miao ADC’s order read.