Advertise vacancies for MLTs

Editor,

Through your prestigious newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the fact that there are hundreds of unemployed youths, both graduate and postgraduate, who have the required qualification for the post of medical laboratory technician (MLT) in Arunachal.

The government recently created 192 vacancies for regular MLTs in the health department, which came as a ray of hope for the unemployed youths who had been preparing for the exam for years.

However, it is learnt that the government will not advertise a single vacancy through the APSSB but is planning to induct candidates through the so-called ‘one time relaxation’, which will totally scrap the recruitment rule framed by the authority itself this year, and will reserve 100 per cent of the vacancies for contractual employees, which will deprive well-qualified unemployed youths.

On behalf of the candidates for said post, I request Health Minister Biyuram Wahge to look into the matter seriously, so that qualified unemployed youths get their chance to take free and fair exams and recruitment through the APSSB, instead of ‘one-time relaxation’, which is injustice to the youths who have prepared for the post.

Despite repeated representations, our request has been ignored.

Frustrated unemployed MLT, Naharlagun