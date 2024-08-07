Editor,

For months, the reader’s forum in this daily was flooded with aspirants crying for an exam calendar to be released soon. What it meant was, at least let us have some time to plan accordingly if it gets released. Now that the calendar has been released, they have left no space for us to breathe.

The APSSB announces its exams at least seven to eight months before the exams. The way the APPSC has announced the date is total injustice to the candidates. This is unfair for the candidates who will be appearing for the exams this year. The last time, the APPSC prelims exams date had been announced nine months prior to the exams.

I urge the commission to extend the date of the recruitment tests till next year. Give some time to the candidates to settle and make strategies accordingly.

Haste makes waste.

Aspirant