‘Dawn of Valour’ murals unveiled in Tawang

TAWANG, 6 Aug: Asian Paints and St+art India unveiled one of their most unique projects, ‘Dawn of Valour’ mural paintings, in Tawang, in honour of the Indian defence forces.

Over the last decade, Asian Paints and St+Art India have brought to life over 450 murals, covering nearly 20 cities. This project pays homage to the Indian armed forces stationed in Tawang by creating multiple interventions that celebrate them.

‘Dawn of Valour’ is the first project under their newly launched initiative, ‘Asian Paints St+art Frontier’. This initiative features art interventions devoted to honouring the bravery and dedication of the Indian armed forces.

“The ‘Dawn of Valour’ mural by Reshidev RK stands as a powerful tribute to the Indian armed forces deployed in the strategic Tawang sector. The artwork, created on a large wall at the Tawang War Memorial complex, encapsulates the commitment of the soldiers to safeguard the sovereignty and borders of the motherland amid challenging terrain and weather conditions. It depicts the valour and devotion of the Indian armed forces, while also showcasing the rich culture of Tawang,” the Indian Army said in a release.

At its heart, the mural portrays ‘The Heroes of Tawang’ – Subedar Joginder Singh, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing -whose heroic acts in the glorious and eventful history of Tawang inspire both the locals and the armed forces.

The artwork also celebrates the crucial role of ‘nari shakti’ in the armed forces, portraying them in various roles and highlighting their invaluable contributions. It integrates spiritual icons, reflecting the depth of Tawang’s cultural heritage. Traditional motifs and symbols such as dragons and yaksinhabiting the high altitude border areas, and other artwork further highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage and strategic significance, the release said.

The location of the mural at the War Memorial complex offers a unique experience and visual delight to the visitors on a grand scale.

“This mural is not just an attractive mosaic only of colours but also a touching narrative of valour, culture, and the enduring spirit of the Indian armed forces, resonating with pride and emotion for all who witness it,” it said.

“The mural highlights the harmonious coexistence of the Indian armed forces and our locals in Tawang. Every aspect of the armed forces’ tenacity in challenging terrains is celebrated in the artwork, brought to life by Asian Paints’ Apex Ultima Protek – an exterior paint that stands strong through harsh conditions.

In addition to the mural is a community project at one of the OR (other ranks) messes for the troops in Tawang, aiming to create an environment that evokes a sense of home, featuring wall artwork, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the motherland. Warli art adorns the exteriors, while the interiors celebrate iconic elements such as dhol drums, diyastutari, and rajmudra, and portrays cultural festivities like Pola festival and Fugdi, creating vibrant and comforting space for the dining members.

Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle said: “‘Dawn of Valour’, our first project dedicated to the Indian armed forces under the Asian Paints St+art Frontier, marks a significant milestone in the 10th year of our association. Art has a universal appeal, and together we are extending the canvas to create a larger impact.

“Through these mural and artworks, we honour our soldiers deployed in Tawang, their invaluable contributions to national security, and infinite sacrifices during service in trying conditions,” he said.

“We are also delighted to unveil this project just in time for India’s 78th Independence Day. We extend our deepest gratitude to the soldiers, whose courage inspires us and whose dedication helps us create a sense of unity and belonging,” Syngle said.

St+art creative director Hanif Khureshi said: “Through the St+art Frontier initiative, our goal is to bring together the rich cultural narratives of regions like Tawang with the lived experiences of our armed forces’ personnel. In this project, we aimed to curate a visual story that not only honours the bravery of our soldiers but also integrates the unique spiritual and cultural heritage of Tawang.

“This mural is a testament to the power of art to transcend conventional storytelling, offering a layered narrative that speaks to resilience, duty, and cultural identity,” he said.

The armed forces spokesperson noted: “The mural symbolises unity in diversity of the nation through armed forces. Soldiers hailing from different parts of India bring a unique cultural heritage along, creating a vibrant mosaic, along with local customs and traditions of the Tawang region. This project amply illustrates the strong bonding and unshakeable civil-military synergy, a major catalyst to security of Tawang. (DIPRO)