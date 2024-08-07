DTCC flying squad seizes tobacco products, alcohol

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: The flying squad of the Itanagar Capital Region District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) conducted an unannounced raid on shops near educational institutes in Lekhi on Tuesday.

The squad, comprising Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung, a police team from Nirjuli, and the ICR DTCC consultant seized a huge amount of cigarettes and other tobacco products, along with alcohol, from shops situated near a 100-metre radius of educational institutes.

All the shop owners who violated Section 6 (a) & (b) of the COTPA were fined Rs 200 each, and were warned against selling such products near schools in the future.

All the seized items were later disposed of near the Dikrong River in Lekhi. (DIPRO)