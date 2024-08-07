No boundaries for hip-hop artist Mawa

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: They say that music has no boundaries, and it seems true for Pisa Chipai, known as ‘Mawa’ in the hip-hop world.

The boy from remote Sarli circle in Kurung Kumey district is all set to launch his first hip-pop music album, Kaun Aya, which will be premiered on 10 August.

Despite coming from such a remote place and being raised by a single mother, Mawa grew a love for music from a very young age. Kaun Aya is his attempt to encourage other talents of Kurung Kumey to pursue their interest in music and never be deterred by circumstances.

“Born and raised in remote Sarli circle of Kurung Kumey, I faced significant challenges, including societal pressures and the expectations of a lowermiddle class upbringing. These struggles only fuelled my artistic ambition. I hope listeners will connect with my story as many of us have the same stories of struggle,” said Mawa.

He said that he wants to encourage and empower local artists through his music album, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents professionally. By doing so, he hopes to inspire a new generation of musicians to pursue their dreams with confidence and dedication.

Talking about himself, Mawa said that life was never easy since childhood, but music gave him solace.

“Life wasn’t always easy for me, as I grew up in a lower middle-class family. My mother, a single parent, worked tirelessly to provide for me and my four siblings. My passion for music first sparked during my high school years at the government higher secondary school in Itanagar. My musical journey began in the true sense from my higher secondary school days,” he added.

Mawa expressed hope that people would shower love on his music album. “No matter the obstacles, with dedication and a love for one’s craft, we should continue to pursue our dream. I hope this album will have a positive impact on the younger generation,” he added.