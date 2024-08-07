Yajik selected for 56th Asian Championship

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Hillang Yajik of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to participate in the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, 2024-25, scheduled to be held in Indonesia from 6 to 12 August.

Yajik was selected for the championship by the Indian Bodybuilders Federation during a selection trial held in May in Kochi in Kerala, the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association informed in a release.

She has been actively associated with the sport of bodybuilding for a long time. She has participated in several regional, zonal, national and international events and won several medals and certificates.