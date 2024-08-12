Officials take stock of flood-ravaged agri fields

MER, 11 Aug: A team of government officials inspected the flood-ravaged agriculture fields in Mer village in Mebo circle of East Siang district on Saturday.

Floodwater from the Siang River has submerged paddy fields belonging to 50 families, and completely eroded the paddy and pulse fields of five families in the village.

It also eroded huge plots of land in the villages in Lower Mebo, particularly Mer, Namsing and Borguli (new) this monsoon season.

The team surveyed over 200 hectares of submerged wetland rice cultivation (WRC) fields to assess the extent of the damages.

Monggu Banggo ZPM Gumin Tayeng and Mer village GB Binod Perme highlighted the damages, and said that the damages to the agriculture fields may lead to a ration crisis in the village.

Tayeng expressed hope that the state government would take steps to compensate for the losses caused by the flood. He also appealed to Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng to expedite flood relief measures.

The GB also appealed to the state government and the local MLA to “provide adequate

funds for the construction of flood control measures along the riverbank.”

The EAC Toni Mitkong assured that the flood damage report will be submitted to the government to facilitate provision of relief and compensation to the affected villagers.

The team comprised of the EAC, HDO Bini Tagom, ADO Aido Moyong, RFO Domek Koyu and HFA Vijay Ratan along with ZPM Tayeng.