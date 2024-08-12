CBOs discuss rise  in drug abuse in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 11 Aug: The rise in drug abuse cases in Upper Subansiri district dominated the discussion at a coordination meeting of community-based organisations (CBOs) and panchayat leaders, held here on Sunday.

IPR & Printing Minister Nyato Dukam, who chaired the meeting, assured that a district-wide initiative against drug abuse would be launched “to make Upper Subansiri a model district in the fight against this growing menace.”

“Upper Subansiri must strive to become a role model in eradicating drug abuse,” Dukam said, stressing the need for strong collaboration among all stakeholders.

Lauding the CBOs and the panchayat leaders for their proactive stance on addressing the critical issue of drug abuse in the district, the minister underscored the importance of intensified police patrolling to effectively curb the issue.

Regarding educational development, Dukam advised “waiting for the outcome of the chintan shivir-cum-education conclave 2024 before implementing new measures.”

He reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to advancing education, noting that the conclave “is a clear indication of this commitment.”

Dukam directed Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo to “expedite the completion of key infrastructure projects, including highways and bridges, by engaging with the relevant authorities.”

On issues related to the health sector, the minister assured that the district’s four MLAs would make coordinated efforts to improve the healthcare services. He acknowledged that, despite the provision of facilities, the shortage of technical human resource remains a significant challenge that needs to be addressed urgently.

The minister urged the panchayat leaders to “ensure that the benefits of the central and the state governments’flagship welfare schemes are effectively delivered to the beneficiaries at the grassroots level.”

He emphasised the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for panchayati raj institutions, which centres on empowering communities through self-governance.

“Honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy requires making the grassroots masses self-reliant,” Dukam said, reaffirming the state government’s unwavering support and assistance to the PRIs.

The PRI leaders highlighted various issues and concerns, including delay in making key infrastructure projects operational, land encroachment, challenges in the horticulture sector, and the need for stronger measures to protect and preserve the district’s ecology and wildlife.

The meeting was attended also by Upper Subansiri ZPC Nyato Marde, ZPMs, members of the Tagin Cultural Society, members of the district units of the Nyishi Elite Society and the Galo Welfare Society, and district BJP president Jili Jeram.