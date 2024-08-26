APPSC needs to upgrade

Editor,

I am writing to bring to your attention several critical issues currently being faced by applicants using the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) website. These issues are significantly impeding the application process and causing considerable frustration among prospective candidates.

Firstly, many users have reported problems with the website’s data validation system. The website often returns errors indicating invalid data despite correct information being inputted. Additionally, the CAPTCHA system frequently fails to match, resulting in repeated attempts and delays.

Another common issue involves file format problems. Applicants encounter difficulties when uploading documents, as the site often rejects valid formats or fails to process them correctly. This not only wastes valuable time but also jeopardizes the timely submission of applications.

Given the importance of these applications for many individuals, it is crucial that these issues are addressed promptly. I propose the following measures to alleviate these problems:

Appointment of 24×7 Support Staff: Having dedicated technical support available around the clock would significantly aid users experiencing difficulties. This team could assist with troubleshooting issues in real-time and offer solutions to common problems encountered on the website.

Establishment of a Help Line Number: A dedicated helpline number would provide a direct line of communication for applicants needing immediate assistance. This could serve as a vital resource for resolving issues swiftly and ensuring that applications are submitted successfully.

Regular Maintenance and Testing: Ensuring the website undergoes regular maintenance and thorough testing before and during the application periods could help in minimizing technical glitches and improving overall functionality.

Addressing these concerns would not only enhance the user experience but also ensure a smoother and more efficient application process. I hope that the relevant authorities will take these suggestions into consideration to better serve the needs of the public.

Tamchi Wadie