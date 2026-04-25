Editor,

Arunachal Pradesh is facing a serious but often ignored health crisis – rising gastric diseases and a severe shortage of gastroenterologists. In a tribal state where smoked meat, fermented food, bamboo shoot, spicy chutneys, excess salt, local brews, and irregular eating habits are common, gastritis, acid reflux, ulcers, and liver-related diseases have become widespread.

India has nearly 4,000 gastroenterologists for a population of over 1.4 billion. Arunachal, however, has only a very limited number of specialist gastro doctors, with major care mostly available only at the TRIHMS and RK Mission Hospital. For lakhs of people living in remote districts, access to gastro care is nearly impossible.

The doctor-patient ratio in Arunachal is around 1:2,417, much worse than India’s average of 1:811, while the World Health Organisation recommends 1:1000. This clearly shows the healthcare gap in the state.

Studies also show that nearly 7 out of 10 Indians suffer from digestive problems at some point, and in Arunachal, the number is believed to be even higher due to dietary patterns and alcohol consumption. Yet basic facilities like endoscopy units and specialist consultation are missing in many district hospitals.

As a result, patients are forced to travel to Guwahati, Dibrugarh, or Delhi for treatment. For poor tribal families, this means financial burden, delayed diagnosis, and often treatment only when the disease becomes serious.

The government must urgently create more gastroenterologist posts, establish endoscopy units in district hospitals, and promote awareness on healthier food habits and early diagnosis.

A state where gastritis is so common cannot afford to remain without specialists. This is not just a medical issue; it is a matter of public health and equal healthcare rights.

Bompa Lomdak