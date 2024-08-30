Likabali to be recognised as urban town

LIKABALI, 29 Aug: Town Planning Director Likha Suraj, along with a team of officials, visited Likabali town in Lower Siang district on Wednesday to carry out site verification for declaring Likabali as an urban town.

The director and his team engaged with the local stakeholders, comprising the ZPM, the GPC, the HGB, GBs, the district administration and HoDs, and discussed the latest advancements in urban notification system and the advantages of urbanisation.

The site verification involved a thorough assessment of Likabali town and its peripheries. With the completion of this site verification, Likabali will now be formally recognised as an urban town, allowing for improved communication and responsiveness in urban management. (DIPRO)