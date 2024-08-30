NES, APESA mourn demise of Nabam Laya

RICHI JULLANG, 29 Aug: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of senior member of the society and urban development & housing department executive engineer Nabam Laya, who breathed his last at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun on Wednesday after a prolonged ailment.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons and three daughters.

Laya was born to late Nabam Takar and late Teli Yata Nabam on 1 April, 1965, in Yallang village in Sagalee administrative centre in the then Lower Subansiri district (now Papum Pare).

He had joined the public works department as a junior engineer on 23 July, 1990, and was promoted as an assistant engineer on 4 July, 2001, following which he joined the urban development department on deputation as deputy director on 25 August, 2009,and was absorbed as deputy director in the urban development & housing department in 2011. He was serving as the executive engineer in the office of the urban development & housing department chief engineer at the time of his demise.

Considering his capability, he was bestowed with several responsibilities and served in different capacities, such as joint secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Engineering Association (APESA), from 2021 to 2023, vice chairman of the Nabam Welfare Association (NWA) from 2016-2018, and chairman of the NWA from 2018 to till his death.

In a condolence message, the NES said that “late Laya was a man of noble heart, commitment and dedication, and friend of all ages. His impeccable professional life was admired by all section of the people.

“His sudden passing away is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as whole, and has created a huge vacuum in the society which is difficult to fill,” the NES said, and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength and solace on the bereaved family.

The APESA also deeply mourned Laya’s untimely demise.

In a condolence message, it said that late Laya was a very sincere, honest and dedicated engineer and also a dedicated social worker of the state.

“His contributions in APESA activities were immense, with his innovative ideas,” the association said. He was also an active social worker, holding various portfolios, such as chairman of the ARCS from 2009-2021, it said.

“His premature demise has caused an irreparable loss to the engineering fraternity in particular and the state in general. The vacuum of his absence on demise will long be felt in the fraternity and society,” the association said.

It conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.