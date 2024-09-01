2 hardcore NSCN-IM militants, OGW arrested

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Two hardcore militants belonging to the NSCN-IM, and one overground worker (OGW) of the outfit were arrested for extortion from Naharlagun on 30 August, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed.

Based on reliable information that suspected insurgents were collecting extortion money from the public, a team of police under the supervision of ICR DIGP Vijay Kumar launched an operation.

One suspect was spotted in a white car driven by another individual. The vehicle in question was intercepted near E Sector, Naharlagun, and the team arrested Sampho Wangsa (40), a resident of Pangchau in Longding district, and the OGW, identified a Chandan Bhuyan (35), a resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district, the SP said.

Upon interrogation, Wangsa disclosed that he is a

member of the NSCN-IM, holding the position of “revenue in-charge of Pangchau and Wakka area in Longding,” the police informed in a release.

He revealed that he had come to collect money from businessmen in collaboration with Chopsai Pansa from Longding.

Wangsa then led the police to Pansa’s hiding location. The police apprehended Pansa from a hotel in ESector, Naharlagun.

Self-styled captain of the outfit, Pansa (55), a resident of Chop village in Longding district, was found in possession of extortion money worth Rs 3.40 lakhs in cash and two cheques for Rs 20 lakhs each, along with other incriminating materials.

A case under the Extortion, Organised Crime and Terrorist Act has been registered at Naharlagun police station, Gambo said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.