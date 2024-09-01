Edn dept holds consultative meet on schools’ merger

YUPIA, 31 Aug: A consultative meeting of the education department of Papum Pare district (rural) was organised by the state education department here on Saturday.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, along with ZPMs and district student union leaders attended the meeting to discuss the strategy for ‘school road mapping’, which was chaired by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nabam Yakum.

During the meeting, the district’s scenario relating to schools having zero or below 20 students enrollment was assessed and modalities to merge them to centrally located inter-village schools was elaborately discussed.

It was decided during the meeting to convene consultative meetings at village and school levelsunder the guidance of the ZPM of the jurisdictionconcerned.

Vivek directed all the stakeholders to complete the ground level proposal within 10 days and submit the same to his office for cross verification and finalisation of proposal for further submission to higher authorities. (DIPRO)