Shubhankar makes cut at British Masters

Belfry, 31 Aug: Two-time winner on the DP World Tour, India’s Shubhankar Sharma moved into the weekend round action at the British Masters despite a closing bogey on Day 2, where he shot an even-par 72.

Sharma, who had shot 1-under 71 on the opening day, was 1-under after two rounds of 71-72 and placed tied-37 after 36 holes.

The other Indian in the field Om Prakash (71-83) missed the cut after a disastrous second round.

Sharma, who was T-14 last week in Denmark, will now play the third round alongside Jeff Winther and Richie Ramsay.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage after adding a second-round seven under par 65 to his opening 69.

The six-time DP World Tour winner made the most of the ideal morning conditions on Friday to set the clubhouse target at 10-under par and will take a slender lead into the weekend with none of the afternoon starters able to catch him at the summit.

Among those looking to hunt him down are Jorge Campillo of Spain, Frenchman Jeong weon Ko, and South Africa’s Brandon Stone, who posted a blistering round of 64 to sit one shot off the lead at nine-under. (PTI)