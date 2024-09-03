Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong

SHILLONG, 2 Sep: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said that legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Polo Grounds here on 10 December.

Adams will perform in Meghalaya for the first time.

“Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Brian Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India, on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium,” Sangma said in a social media post.

“We all love music and this concert is another testament of that love for music,” he added.

The Polo Grounds at the newly renovated JN Stadium has a capacity to accommodate over 30,000 people, officialssaid. (PTI)