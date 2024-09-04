Sexual assault case: Court extends Bagra’s hearing

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 3 Sep: The district & sessions court here has extended the court hearing of Yumken Bagra, prime accused in the sexual assault on children case at the government residential school in Karo village in Shi-Yomi district.

The hearing date of Bagra has been extended to 11 September as the defence counsel of the case was absent on Tuesday on account of health issues.

The hearing of Marbom Ngomdir, a lady teacher in the school, along with two others, will take place on 9 September.

The hearing of the co-accused and the then headmaster of the school, Tajum Yorpen, took place on 28 August.

Twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by Bagra, who was the hostel warden during that time.

Based on an FIR lodged in November 2022 by a father of two girl children, stating that his daughters were sexually assaulted by the warden, the Monigong police had registered the case, and transferred it to a special investigation team (SIT) of the vigilance department.

The SIT investigation found that there were six cases of rape, nine cases of molestation, and six cases of sexual harassment.

The accused has been chargesheeted for aggravated penetrated assault/molestation, and booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under Sections 6, 8, 10, 12, and 376 A, B and C of the Indian Penal Code.