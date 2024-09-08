Haunted Society

– Mige Kambu

PhD scholar dept of political science, RGU

Born out of perilous stream of society,

Past was the witness of a purely beautiful deity

Transcend beyond the servility of mankind

Concealed in the generation branch in her mind

Precarious life birth till death

For life is jeopardize in every of her breath,

None could measure its invisible depth,

And none could pay her insecurities debt

Encounter often pride of lions all around

Haunting depth is so large and profound.

Her scream in silence with untold distress

And her ineffable pain has been in transgress,

Society says “be cautious of your dress”

Whereas society itself is in a total mess,

Masculinity and femininity is what they have taught,

In the dilemma she has been confusingly caught.

Gender doesn’t know the virtue of liberty

But society has kept her in strongest captivity

Rape and murder are gifts of her society,

When will they arrive at the path of satiety?

Distant dream today, our broken ray of hope

But when is the time we receive our security’s scope,

People in power are all in still

Lacking in minds their desire and will

Will she survive with dangers and plight?

Will her life ever get back bright?

Will she be able to walk freely at night?

Please dear people join in our fight.