Haunted Society

– Mige Kambu
PhD scholar dept of political science, RGU
Born out of perilous stream of society,
Past was the witness of a purely beautiful deity
Transcend beyond the servility of mankind
Concealed in the generation branch in her mind
Precarious life birth till death
For life is jeopardize in every of her breath,
None could measure its invisible depth,
And none could pay her insecurities debt
Encounter often pride of lions all around
Haunting depth is so large and profound.
Her scream in silence with untold distress
And her ineffable pain has been in transgress,
Society says “be cautious of your dress”
Whereas society itself is in a total mess,
Masculinity and femininity is what they have taught,
In the dilemma she has been confusingly caught.
Gender doesn’t know the virtue of liberty
But society has kept her in strongest captivity
Rape and murder are gifts of her society,
When will they arrive at the path of satiety?
Distant dream today, our broken ray of hope
But when is the time we receive our security’s scope,
People in power are all in still
Lacking in minds their desire and will
Will she survive with dangers and plight?
Will her life ever get back bright?
Will she be able to walk freely at night?
Please dear people join in our fight.