Ties of Universal Brotherhood (POEM)

-Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

In a world of varied hues and shades,

Where different paths and journeys are made,

A golden thread runs through each heart,

Binding us close, though we’re worlds apart.

From distant lands to nearby shores,

We share the same hopes, the same cores.

In every smile and every tear,

A universal bond is always near.

Beyond the borders of creed and race,

There’s a warmth in every face.

No matter the language, no matter the tongue,

The song of unity is always sung.

When hands are joined and hearts aligned,

No force can break the ties we bind.

For in the depths of every soul,

Lies a yearning to be whole.

Let’s cast aside the walls we build,

With love and kindness, the void be filled.

In unity, let’s rise and stand,

Creating peace across the land.

For brotherhood is more than word or name,

It’s a fire that lights a sacred flame.

In every heart, let it be known,

We are not alone, we are not alone.

So let us walk this path with pride,

With understanding as our guide.

Together we can shape a better place,

Bound by love and infinite grace.