International Literacy Day observed

YUPIA, 8 Sep: International Literacy Day (ILD) was observed across the state on Sunday.

In Papum Pare district, speaking during the ILD programme at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya here, DDSE TT Tara informed that “during the two years of implementing the New India Literacy Programme in the district, nearly 450 adult learners have passed the Functional Literacy & Numeracy Assessment Test, and have received certificates from the National Open School, New Delhi.”

DAEO (i/c) CK Yab informed that the district has established five block-level literacy committees to oversee the implementation of the scheme.

The programme was attended by officials of the DDSE office, teachers, volunteers and students.

The women & child development department observed the ILD at the Government Girls’ Residential School here.

The programme was aimed at promoting literacy and education, particularly among girls, under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jiken Bomjen said that “education is a powerful tool for change, especially for young girls,” while RGU Hindi Language Officer Gumpi Nguso Lombi spoke on promoting “multilingual education for mutual understanding and peace, which is the theme for this year’s ILD.”

The DC later gave away the prizes to the winners of the essay writing competition held on Saturday to mark the occasion.

In Pakke-Kessang district, the ICDS project, in collaboration with the education department, observed the day with the theme ‘Promoting multilingual education: A literacy for mutual understanding & peace’, under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme of the WCD department, at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Pakke-Kessang.

On the occasion, messages on the role of literacy for personal empowerment, socioeconomic growth, gender equality, poverty eradication, etc, were disseminated. The aim of the BBBP scheme was also highlighted.

To mark the day, essay, extempore speech and painting competitions were organised, Pakke-Kessang ICDS Project CDPO SC Tok informed.

GHSS Principal Takum Marde, officials of the OSC and the DCPU, besides officials of the education and other line departments attended the event. (DIPROs)