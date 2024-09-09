Practising of Rangfraism in namlo opposed

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 8 Sep: Representatives of the Tagin Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society (TIFCS), the Tagin Cultural Society, the Donyi Polo Namlo Committee, the district unit of the priest association, and others have opposed the practising of Rangfraism in the namlo here in Upper Subansiri district.

The development came during a meeting among all the organisations convened by the TIFCS at the IFCSAP conference hall here on Sunday.

During the meeting, TIFCS general secretary Dr Taro Nilling enumerated the issues and challenges faced by

the indigenous faith believers, and said that “the new ways of worshipping witnessed in the namlo may dilute the age-old system of practices.”

He asked the participants to “ponder on the recent developments in the practices of Ranfraism in the namlo, which is being practised by a section of the society in Tagin inhabited areas in the district.”

Many of the representatives expressed opposition to the practice of Rangfraism in the namlo and supported the notification issued by the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) on 28 August, 2024, which stated that “Rangfraism practices will be confined to its territorial area of the Rangfra believers faith group and not infringe upon the popular indigenous faith of others, as such infringement could lead to distortion and dilute other indigenous faiths and beliefs and may created disharmony among the indigenous faith believers.”

However, some of the Rangfra believers present at the meeting were in support of allowing Rangfraism to be practised in the namlo.

The TIFCS has constituted ‘search committees’ to resolve the issue amicably after consultations with the senior citizens and indigenous faith believers.

It said that it will “initiate necessary action for the formation of new management committees for the smooth functioning of every namlo in Tagin inhabited areas.”