PAA rues lack of facilities for divyangjans at stadiums

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) rued the lack of facilities entitled to differently-abled persons or divyangjans at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

In a representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the PAA stated that no ramp has been provided at the entry point for the physically challenged, while there are no car parking facility, disabled-friendly atmosphere in the gallery, toilet/washroom, physical facilities (wheelchair) and assistive technology for the divyangjans, creating barriers to participation and enjoyment.

It said that, “under the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in every sport stadium in the state, there must be equal rights and opportunities for persons with disabilities for participation with all facilities.”

The representation further stated that these facilities are also absent in all other stadiums across the state, which has affected the para-athletes.

The association appealed to the chief minister to consider the matter on priority and issue a directive to the department concerned to provide these facilities in all sports stadiums in the state in the greater interest of the para-athletes/differently-albed persons.

It may be mentioned that the PAA had to cancel the 3rd Arunachal State Para Games, which were supposed to be held from 25-27 October at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor stadium in Yupia, due to the lack of provision for persons with disabilities/divyangjans.