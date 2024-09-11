Tawang high-altitude soccer stadium chosen as trg centre by AIFF

ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: The high-altitude football stadium in Tawang has been chosen for high-altitude training of the national football teams by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting of the AIFF held in Hyderabad (Telangana) on Tuesday, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) informed in a release.

“Arunachal has now become the first state in the country to be selected by the AIFF for high-altitude training of national teams,” the APFA said.

Kipa Ajay, on behalf of the APFA, had submitted the proposal for selection of the stadium for national football teams’ training.

“Having newly built high-altitude outdoor stadium situated above 10,000 ft from the sea level makes Tawang an ideal place for high-altitude training of the national football teams.” Ajay said in a statement after the approval of the proposal by the AIFF.