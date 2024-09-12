Two JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J-K’s Udhampur; operation on

Jammu, 11 Sep: Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said bodies of the two terrorists, believed to be from Pakistan, along with an M-4 carbine, an AK assault rifle, a pistol and large quantity of ammunition and eatables were recovered from the scene. This was the first successful operation against the terrorists in the dense forest which witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters in the past six months, claiming the lives of a village defence guard on April 28 and a CRPF inspector on August 19.

The officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in Khandara top area and efforts are on to neutralize him. (PTI)

More reinforcements were rushed and the operation was extended to adjoining Kudwah and Raichak, they said.

The operation was jointly launched by the Army and police in the early hours of the day and the first contact with the terrorists was established at around 12.50 pm, leading to a fierce gunfight, the officials said.

“Two terrorists neutralized in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress,” the Army said in a post on X. (PTI)