Syllabus conundrum in APPSCCE

I wish to express my concern regarding the APPSCCE syllabus. The publication of the examination calendar by the Commission on their official website was indeed a relief for aspirants who have been in a state of uncertainty for the past three years. However, the Commission needs to publish a clear syllabus for the examination. There are rumors that this time the Commission may add state-specific and Northeast-specific units to the syllabus. Yet, there has been no update from the Commission on their official website, even though we have only two months left before the preliminary exam.

The Commission adopted the UPSC syllabus and examination pattern in 2020, completely excluding state-based questions in both the preliminary and mains exams. Consequently, many aspirants are confused about whether the same examination pattern will be followed this time. The Commission should understand that preparation for the civil services exam is comprehensive, requiring aspirants to prepare for both prelims and mains simultaneously. This cannot be done without knowing the exact syllabus pattern.

Therefore, I request that the Commission notify the syllabus for APPSCCE 2024 as soon as possible.

A Serious Aspirant