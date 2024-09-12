Urgent call for North East amidst prolonged Manipur crisis

Editor,

The crisis in Manipur, which has been ongoing for nearly a year and a half, has raised grave concerns about its larger implications on geopolitics, national politics, and communal tensions. This prolonged unrest highlights not only the failure of the state government but also the continued inaction of the central government in addressing the root causes of the conflict. As a neighboring state, we cannot afford to overlook the possibility that such instability could spread across the region. I urge the Chief Ministers of the North East, including Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), Manik Saha (Tripura), Zoramthanga (Mizoram), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), and Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), to take serious note of the situation. It is critical for these leaders to unite, remain vigilant, and be prepared to prevent further escalation.

A Citizen