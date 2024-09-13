DEO chairs special summary revision meet

ZIRO, 12 Sep: The District Election Officer (DEO) for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, Vivek HP, chaired a meeting in connection with the conduct of special summary revision of electoral rolls for both the districts, at the district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was attended by registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and representatives of political parties of the two districts, the DEO informed that the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Special Summary Revision-2025, and added 01.01.2025 as the qualifying date of the same.

The DEO also impressed upon all the functionaries, especially the representatives of various political parties, to render their full cooperation for smooth and successful conduct of the revision process, in order to ensure publication of clean and error-free electoral rolls for Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituencies.

Further, the DEO urged the office bearers of the political parties to appoint booth level officers (BLO) and directed the EROs and the AEROs to periodically review the work of the BLOs. (DIPRO)