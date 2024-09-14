One arrested with heroin

DOIMUKH, 13 Sep: The police here in Papum Pare district arrested a suspect from Gumto and seized 800 grams of heroin from his possession on Thursday.

The police swung into action after receiving a tip that a party was coming to Arunachal Pradesh from Assam, via Gumto, to peddle contraband substance.

A police team rushed to Gumto and spotted three suspects wandering suspiciously. On being approached, the suspects started fleeing. The team chased them, and in the process, a bag being carried by one of the suspects was dropped. While the team arrested one suspect, one was caught by the Assam Police after a chase.

“When the bag was checked, it contained seven cases of suspected heroin, besides other belongings. The suspected heroin was seized, which weighed around 800 grams in total, and it is said that its current value in the Arunachal market would be approximately 21 lakhs in Indian currency,” informed Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Doimukh police station.

The team that carried out the operation comprised Papum Pare (R) SDPO Radhe Obing, SI Tage Saa, ASI Nur Mustafa Alom, and 3rd IRBn Constables Denwang Lowang, Dorjee Phurpa, and Tenzin Lobsang.