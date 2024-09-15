Sarma urges ULFA (I) not to indulge in activity jeopardising future of Assam’s youths

GUWAHATI, 14 Sep: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA (I) head Paresh Barua not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the youths when the state is poised to “become a powerhouse” in the next 10 years.

The planting of bombs across the state on 15 August is a “matter of deep concern which may affect the ongoing growth and development of the state,” Sarma said at ‘The Assam Tribune’s Dialogue 2024’ here.

“We are marching strongly and resolutely. I am sure if the state remains peaceful, the ecosystem remains the same and there is cooperation and enthusiasm among the youths, then we will become a powerhouse in India’s landscape in the next ten years,” the chief minister said.

There is, however, deep concern regarding the planting of explosives across the state, he said, adding, “I take this platform to urge the ULFA (I) chief not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the state’s youths.”

The police had unearthed “bomb-like substances” from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) had claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.

In a democracy, there would be “conflict and clashes of ideas, but it must be ensured that Assam remains secure and peaceful” the chief minister said.

There may be differences, but these can be solved through negotiations and in many other ways but not by ”creating terror in our motherland,” he added.

“We have to first secure our motherland; then we can find a solution to any problem. A state cannot prosper if more problems are created in the guise of resolving a crisis,” Sarma said.

The recent outburst of some organisations against non-Assamese communities has sent a wrong signal outside the state, the chief minister added.

”We must realise that many aspiring and brilliant Assamese youths reside outside the state to earn their livelihood. I encourage them to do so as the country is ours and we can go everywhere,” he said.

”If Assam wages a war against the non-Assamese here, the same can happen against the Assamese residing outside the state. Then where will our youth go?” He asked.

There is a section of intellectuals and some people who “indulge at times directly or indirectly in chauvinism” but Assam’s future does not lie in this, Sarma said.

”We will require the support of the Centre and various industrial houses. When we vent our ire against the non-Assamese, it also hurts them. They will think that Assam is an unsafe place and will not come here. We cannot encourage such a scenario,”the chief minister said. (PTI)