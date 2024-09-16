APESA celebrates 57th Engineers’ Day

Natung calls for uploading realistic data

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) celebrated the 57th Engineers’ Day with a seminar on this year’s theme, ‘Driving sustainability with engineering solutions, embracing the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies’, at the state banquet hall here on Sunday.

Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on 15 September to commemorate the birth anniversary ofeminent Indian engineer and statesman Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Home Minister Mama Natung, who attended the celebration as a guest, advocated “realistic and holistic data collection and uploading to appropriate portal as the inputs to AI to get correct data analysis outputs or results.”

The minister emphasised on ensuring accuracy of field data while preparing detailed project reports to avoid any impediment or incompatibility during execution of projects by the field engineers.

He advocated “generation of self-employment, such as entrepreneurship and development of skilled manpower” by the unemployed engineers, “instead of seeking contract works and government jobs, as the government has its own limitation to fulfill all.”

The minister emphasised also on employment opportunity in all public sector undertakings operating in the state, such as the NEEPCO, NHPC, PGCIL, etc.

Chief Secretary (i/c) Padmini Singla emphasised on the application of latest AI-driven technologies in traffic management, caring for the environment, and controlling pollution in towns.

APESA president TK Tara in his keynote speech reiterated the association’s 10-point charter of demands.

Stating that the main points of the charter of demands have not been fulfilled yet, he appealed to the state government to adopt the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Rules; ensure on-time conduct of departmental promotion committee meetings;discontinue functional, unsanctioned and out-of-turn appointments; ensure manning and heading of engineering departments by engineers; and create the post of an “engineer-in-chief.”

CM’s technical adviser KC Dimole, NIT Jote Assistant Professor Dr Achyut Sarkar, and NERIST Assistant Professor Ashwini Kumar Patra spoke on the day’s theme as resource persons.

Arunachal Unemployed Engineers Association president Bamang Ampa spoke on the topic ‘Generation of employment avenue in Arunachal Pradesh’.

APESA secretary-general Tapi Tai emphasised on the application of AI-driven technology in the state, “as it is relevant to Arunachal Pradesh, especially in solid waste management, management of energy efficiency, disaster management, etc,” according to an APESA release.