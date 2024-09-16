Wangsu seeks partnership with NMRI for meat processing tech

HYDERABAD, 15 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Gabriel D Wangsu sought collaboration with the National Meat Research Institute (NMRI) here in Telangana to make livestock, particularly organic livestock, more commercially viable for farmers and youths of Arunachal.

One of the major products of animal husbandry, meat, significantly contributes to the economic sustainability of the livestock farmers, and Arunachal has high potentiality for production of organic meat, both for domestic

consumption as well as export business.

Realising the vast gap between demand and supply of quality meat and its byproducts, a delegation of senior officers led by Wangsu visited the NMRI on Saturday to obtain firsthand information on innovative activities, and the research programme being carried out at the institute.

“The NMRI is a perfect institution that can potentially help in upscaling the skill of our youths in processing, preservation and packaging technologies.I can foresee the institute contributing in a big way to leverage growth in meat technology in my state,” the minister said.

The farmers of Arunachal can be trained by expert scientists to encourage scientific way of harvesting meat and processing it in the state, he said, and expressed the Arunachal Pradesh government’s willingness to “further explore scopes of venturing into avenues of hygienic meat processing technology.”

Faculty members of the institute, comprising principal scientists Drs BM Naveena, M Muthukumar, Baswa Reddy and C Ramakrishna,delivered a presentation on the institute’s mandatesand research activities.

The minister and his team also visited various facilities of the NMRI, including the meat processing unit, the DNA testing lab for animal meat, pet animal feed production, and value addition units, besides the portable slaughterhouse suitable for hilly states like Arunachal.

The minister was accompanied by Animal Husbandry Secretary Hage Tari, Director Danjan Longri, Joint Director Karbom Basar, Deputy Director NyokarTaipodia, and Senior Veterinary Officer Seba Yomdo.