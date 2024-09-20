Yumken Bagra case: Judge sets 24 Sep as ruling date on sexual assault of schoolchildren

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: More than a year after the case involving sexual assault of 21 minors by Karo (Shi-Yomi)-based government residential school warden Yumken Bagra emerged, the special judge of the district & sessions court in Yupia has fixed 24 September as the judgement and ruling date.

The defence counsels placed their arguments on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, special public prosecutor Tapak Uli made the concluding argument in the case, while Nikita Danggen, appearing as pro bono (legal service without fees) advocate on behalf of the 21 victims also submitted her final argument.

The defence counsel for Marbom Ngomdir (accused number four in the case), prayed for a rehearing of the 21 victims, to which Uli stated that doing so might jeopardise the case.

After hearing the prosecution and the defence counsels, the special judge of the court fixed the judgement date on 24 September.

Bagra is charged with aggravated penetrative sexual assault and has been booked under Sections 6, 8, 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as Sections 376 A, B/376 (3)/511/323/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Twenty-one children of the residential school in Karo were sexually assaulted. The other accused are Daniel Pertin, Singtung Yorpen, Tajung Yorpen, and Marbom Nyomdir.