2 die, 2 seriously injured in newly opened viaduct accident

[Bengia Ajum]

KARSINGSA, 19 Sep: In a deadly motorcycle collision, two people died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries on the newly opened viaduct here on Thursday.

The incident took place in the afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Nabam Ajay and Benjamin Sonesara, both riding on the same bike. Ajay belonged to Lumdung village in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district, while Sonesara hailed from Laluk in Assam.

The injured, identified as Lokam Jaju and Jacob Parah,were taken to the TRIHMS in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment. Both were travelling on the same bike.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo told this daily that both the injured are in a critical condition. “Both the injured sustained life-threatening injuries and were evacuated to the TRIHMS by the public who were passing by,” he said.

The SP expressed concern over the rise in the number of accidents, and appealed to the people to drive safely.

This is the first major accident reported from the newly opened viaduct. At present, one side of the viaduct is being used by the public, while the other side is still awaiting clearance from the road, transport & highwaysministry to use.

The Itanagar Capital Region district administration opened the right side of the viaduct for traffic on 28 August. It was opened after much protest from the people of Karsingsa and Banderdewa, who sought early opening,even as load testing on the viaduct was going on.

The 1.080-km viaduct over the Pare river has been constructed to avoid the Karsingsa sinking zone. The viaduct is one of the most important components of the 7.3-km-long Package C, which starts from Nirjuli and ends in Banderdewa. The viaduct itself starts from Nirjuli and ends in Karsingsa.