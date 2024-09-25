Ensure peaceful student elections

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the student elections in Arunachal Pradesh. I am writing to emphasise the need for clean and peaceful student elections in Arunachal. It is essential to eliminate the influence of money and violence from the election process, as such practices corrupt the system and hinder the trust sprit of democracy.

Students must vote for candidates based on leadership qualities and vision, rather than financial incentives. Educational institutions and the authorities should ensure a peaceful election atmosphere, so that the right candidates are chosen, without any influence of force.

Ensuring that the 2024-’25 session election of Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC), Kamki is conducted peacefully is crucial for maintaining a positive and democratic spirit.

Pema Drema Sona,

BCom 3rd semester,

DPGC, Kamki, West Siang